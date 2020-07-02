Bella Hadid fronts new Calvin Klein swimwear campaign

Bella Hadid fronts new Calvin Klein swimwear campaign

In Irish fashion news, American fashion model, Bella Hadid is the new face of Calvin Klein’s 2020 Swim collection. The 23- year old beauty is already the brand ambassador for the US fashion house, has stripped off for their new Spring swimwear 2020 catalogue.

The new Calvin Klein swimwear range has been designed with a retro spin which is inspired by early looks of the 90’s. Items include swimsuits and bikinis with the infamous past and present CK logos that are visible on each item.

Photos from the shoot were taken by British fashion photographer Charlotte Wales whose other clients include the like of Vogue magazine, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Imagery for the new CK swimwear collection include Bella posing in various swimwear pieces from the new range. This includes the model seen wearing a hot pink swimsuit and in another photos snapped under water in a single piece black swimsuit.

Hadid also appeared alongside American fashion model and actor Matthew Noszka and model Abby Champion as the faces CK for last year’s Summer 2019 collection

Isabella Khair Hadid (AKA) Bella Hadid was voted “Model of the Year” back in 2016 by industry professionals for Models.com.

She has also featured alongside other leading models like Naomi Campbell, Cara Taylor and Diplo and rocker Beth Ditto in the #MyCalvins IRL underwear ad campaign

In a new way of doing business during the COVID-19 lockdown, Hadid also starred in a campaign for French fashion designer Jacquemus titled “Jacquemus At Home.”

Due to social distancing, the American model was recorded using “Facetime” because of the social distancing rules. Imagery for the campaign where snapped by French photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. All creative design was overseen by the label’s Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Due to restrictions, the Los Angeles beauty had to look after her own make up and styling for the virtual shoot!

