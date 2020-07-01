How to create a minimal morning makeup routine

It’s a common misconception that, in order to get a glowing complexion, you need to use foundation. Not true! It’s possible to give your skin a bit of a breather, especially in the summer heat and still look healthy and lit-from-within.

You may be embracing a more low-key makeup look during lockdown. Or just want a quick routine in the morning. Either way, read on for our tips on creating a minimal makeup routine.

Fill In Brows

Whether it be pomade, powder, or pencil, go ahead and fill in your brows using your favourite product. This will give your brows shape and dimension as well as making your eyes pop.

Or if you want to go for a more natural look, you can just swipe some brow gel through your hairs and you’re done.

Apply Primer

Using a glowing, hydrating primer is the ideal way to achieve that healthy, lit-from-within complexion. Try applying it all over your face for a radiant look or to the high points so that it catches the light. If you have oily skin, you may want to use a mattifying primer to keep shine at bay.

Curl Lashes

For a bright-eyed look, emphasising your lashes is a must. And to get a more voluminous appearance, it’s best to use an eyelash curler. However, if you are going for a more low-key makeup look, feel free to forego your mascara.

Touch Up Concealer

To give your complexion a flawless appearance, use a concealer. Apply it under your eyes or anywhere you need a little extra coverage. Just make sure you are blending it into your skin for a streak-free finish. And to make sure it stays all day, don’t forget to use some powder.

Highlight

Grab your glowing highlighter and apply it to the high points of your face. We are talking about your cheekbones, temples and down your nose.

To ensure that there are no harsh lines, make sure you blend everything out well. If you are using a brush to apply your product, go back over it with a beauty sponge. For a shimmery highlighter that is easy to blend, use a liquid formula.

Finish With Blush

Now, this step is not necessary. However, we think it adds a subtle flush of colour that is perfect for your sun-kissed summer look. If you are worried about your blush melting off your skin during the summer heat, use a powder blush and be sure to blend out well.

