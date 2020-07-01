Adidas & Puma come out to support Black Lives Matter

With momentum now growing for the Black Lives Matter movement, Adidas and Puma are to unite with other fashion brands and boycott social media giant Facebook.

This move by both German sportswear labels will see them boycott the social media platform by withdrawing all their on-line advertising with the platform which also includes their other platform, Instagram.

From today (01/07/2020) both Adidas and Puma will join other fashion brands and stop advertising with the American social media platform on Facebook and Instagram. This based on support over hate speeches against both platforms.

Adidas and Puma will join approximately 200 other global brands that include Coca Cola, Unilever, Levi and Starbucks who are supporting civil rights organisations like the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League to stage a boycott during the month of July.

This collective approach by companies is part of their efforts to create positive change and major improvement in the way Facebook’s own platforms promote inaccurate, hostile and harmful conversation.

All participating brands are looking for Facebook to develop and maintain a cosmopolitan and safe environment that will eliminate any type of racism, discrimination and hateful comments on their social media platforms.

This move is already having a detrimental affect on Facebook financially which is affecting their share prices. All this comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd who was being restrained by police in Minneapolis on 25th May 2020.

Last Friday, Facebook announced they are putting further measures in place to ban hateful content across their platforms. This will see closer monitoring of any content that they deem inappropriate or racist being removed from their network.

Facebook who support the freedom of speech are also pledging to ban any content that violates their own terms and conditions.

