3 stylish ways to wear summer colours this season

3 stylish ways to wear summer colours this season

It’s summer and thankfully hard layering is something we can park for the next few months. This is when bright colours and hues are at their best but knowing how to mix and match can be tricky.

Yes, we all want to look fab and create styles that works best for our own look. The key ingrediencies to summer styling is make your wardrobe line-up work for you. A good variation in different palettes will get you through almost any gathering. Knowing what to choose and how to fuse clothing is another matter.

This summer, florals, soft greys and pink hues are colours to look out for. Believe it or know but they can put some edge on your fashion assemble. Let’s look at 3 ways which you can enhance your fashion look during the summer months.

Think soft smokiness

Although at first glance the summer palette appears to consist largely of blues and pinks, there’s such a huge range of those colours that they might as well be totally different – pastel pink through to the softest plum; powder blue through to deepest indigo.

There are also less obvious hues. Pastel primrose, a deep sensuous green, bright jade, cocoa brown and gorgeous purples.

What unifies the palette, is a cool blue undertone with a slight grey tint giving a smokey softness. Pinks are rose or mauve tinted, greens are straight from the sea; nothing that leans towards golden tones. The token pale primrose could hardly be considered yellow at all!

Tonal mixing

There are several ways you can add some flare to your summer look. This is by mixing up tone on tone. This means adding layered tonal shapes at the same time.

For example, fuse a simple blue denim jeans with a soft white ladies top and add in a pastel yellow shade ladies cardigan. It lifts your look instantly. It has tonal look and feel written all over it. Complete look with kitten heels or ladies neutral pumps.

Add additional colours

Even though summer fashion is associated with natural colours don’t be scared to experiment with your fashion look.

It’s a great opportunity to fuse vibrant cherry and raspberry reds into your day or night wardrobe alongside your one stable neutrals.

The likes of artic navy or ice gold grey looks presents look that can easily be teamed with a clean white base.

Bright reds or different pink hues will elevate any the look of any outfit. Other colours to keep an eye on this season are sunny shades of jade or primrose yellow. This can add real character to any finish.

Let’s not forget the striped affect. However, don’t over indulge as it’s summer after all. The likes of cornflower yellow, cheery and pinks will uplift your greys, navy and lighter neutral tones.

Get the print finish right

Summer fashion and print go hand in hand as long as you blend them correctly. Tonal shades fused with the right shade allows for summer colouring to get together in print.

The key thing to remember is to ensure the vast majority of your assemble work well together. Remember you are trying to achieve soft colouring so it’s advisable to bypass adding colours into your mix that are going to be perturbing.

This especially applies to colours with a warm undertone. It’s advisable to avoid rooted browns or warm golds and blacks. These offer a more dull and earthy and can make you finish look heavy.

3 stylish ways to wear summer colours this season