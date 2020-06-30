Kim Kardashian West set to expand her KKW Beauty empire

Kim Kardashian West set to expand her KKW Beauty empire

TV Reality star and business woman, Kim Kardashian is gearing up to expand her beauty company KKW Beauty. The 39-year old beauty has partnered with American cosmetic giant, Coty in a deal that will allow for her brand to reach a greater global audience.

Coty who already own beauty brands such as Rimmel, Max Factor, Clairol, ghd and Wella, will partner with Kim in a deal believed to be in the region worth €179 million euro.

The American beauty giant who have their headquarters in New York have an annual turnover of around ¢9 billion dollars annually. The deal with West will see them acquire 20% of her business in return for $200 million dollar payment.

This come s on the back on the news of her husband, Kanye West signing a multi-million dollar deal with fashion retailer, GAP and his new Yeezy X GAP collection.

This arrangement with Kim’s company will see Coty take over the promotional aspect of her brand globally. They will be look after Kim’s beauty portfolio’s and development in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products.

West and her team will continue to run the creative side of the business while fronting the promotional side of the business.

Talking about her multi-million dollar deal with Coty, Kim believes that partnering with an established organisation like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of her brands.

She believes the deal is right as it will allows for faster expansion of her company so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand.

Kim said “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

It is envisaged that each party will leverage its strengths to further build the brand into a high growth, direct-to-consumer beauty label.

Kim Kardashian West launched KKW Beauty back in 2017 and also owns KKW Fragrance and other fashion brands like her shapewear company Kimono. Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West set to expand her KKW Beauty empire