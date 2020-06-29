Kanye West & Gap announce Yeezy x Gap collection

American rapper, Kanye West has announced new partnership with GAP. The US fashion retailer is teaming up with Kanye and Yeezy for his new clothing line called Yeezy Gap.

It is expected that the 43-year music artist will drop pieces from his new collection in 2021. West, who is married to Kim Kardashian is expected to take on the role of Creative Director and oversee the design of his new fashion line.

The Yeezy Gap collection will cater for ladies, men and kids fashion that will be affordable to everyone. The 10-year deal between West and GAP will kick in month. The pair then have the option to extend the agreement after 5 years.

American retailer Gap are anticipating that the new Yeezy Gap collection will be a hit with their fans and expect it generate over $1 billion dollars in sales per annum. This would extend GAP’s annual sale revenue to $5.6 billion dollars with them recording sales of $4.6 billion last year.

Gap Incorporated who own fashion stores like Old Navy and Banana Republic are hoping that this venture will help them establish a niche in the fashion market place.

They are hopeful it will steer them through what is expected to be challenging times in the months ahead for all fashion brands and retailers due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kanye already has a successful reputation of working with global brands like adidas for who has partnered with since 2013. According to Bloomberg, Kanye’s Yeezy shoe side of the business is estimated to be worth in the value of $3 billion dollars.

In a media statement released by the Head of GAP’s global brand, Mark Breitbard he said that the company are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,”

The Yeezy x Gap line collection is expected to be available in-store at GAP retailers and online in the early part of 2021.

