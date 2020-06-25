Paris Fashion Week 2020 gets the green light

In what has been a turbulent time for the fashion industry in the last few months, good news is finally here.

Paris Fashion Week has been given the green light and will take place this coming September.

With lots of fashion shows and events cancelled due to COVID-19, fashion will again resume on Paris runways this Autumn.

This will be seen as a huge boost to the fashion industry with one of the main fashion events of the year getting the go ahead.

All this comes in the wake of what has been a tough time for fashion brands and retailers who less than 3 months ago had to cancel seasonal orders. To add to the nightmare, fashion retailers globally were forced to lay off or furlough their staff members.

However, it hasn’t been all bad news for the fashion industry with e-retailing experiencing unprecedented growth in sales due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

E-commerce has emerged stronger than ever now with customers deciding to purchase the bulk of their fashion clothing and accessories on-line which will obviously have a detrimental knock on affect to the high street.

This year’s Paris Fashion week is expected to be different to any shows of the past. With the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 expected, organisers have been forced to change the normal format for the week.

New restrictions are expected to be put in place to allow for social distancing between celebrity guests, buyers and participants. It is also expected that fashion houses will reduce the number of personal they send to the event.

Paris Fashion Week is one of four global fashion weeks that takes place every year. The fashion schedule kicks off in the United States with New York Fashion Week.

Then it makes its way across the Atlantic for London Fashion Week. Next stop is Italy for Milan Fashion Week. The final stop arrives in France in September for Paris Fashion Week. Paris Fashion Week will start on the 28th September and run through to Tuesday 6th October 2020.

