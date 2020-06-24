Bella Thorne new ambassador of DRIHP Hemp Clothing

American actress, Bella Thorne has been recruited to be the new face of DRIHP Hemp Clothing. The 22-year old model has agreed to take on the ambassador role for the American sustainable fashion company.

She will line up alongside 24-year old social media influencer Jay Alverrez and 25-year old Rachel Cook to promote their fashion ranges.

DRIHP produce men and women’s clothing that are constructed using high quality sustainable material that is manufactured from their facilities in Los Angeles.

Talking about her new role with the American sustainable fashion label, Thorne said she believes that it is important that our planet sources natural material using eco-friendly textiles.

The Florida born actress is delighted to be aligned with a company who produces fashion items that doesn’t use synthetic fertilisers, pesticides or GMOs. With hemp being an organic product, there’s no pollution to the ground water, soil or air.

“”I’m thrilled to align with DRIHP… a company that is forefront of creating textiles that are environmentally friendly. It is so important that we take care of mother earth and ourselves” Thorne said.

Founder of DRIHP Hemp Clothing, Luke Dandrea is also excited to have Thorne onboard as a new face for the company. He said “Hemp has been reborn. It was a clear decision to dedicate resources to influencers to spread the message that hemp can save valuable resources like water.

“Hemp’s derivative products can serve as alternatives not only to textiles, but to plastic products, building materials and even ingredients for the food industry. The brand stands for quality and a dedication to developing an ingredient that can help to save our environment.”

DRIHP Hemp Clothing produce a range of clothing produced using hemp material. Their women’s collection includes a ladies tops, underwear and accessories. The men’s collection includes shirts, tops and accessories. Their eco-friendly fashion collection is also reasonably priced and expected to grow in the coming months.

