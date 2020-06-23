Simple yet stylish ways to style cycling shorts this summer

Inspired from the 80’s look, cycling shorts are those fashion favourites continue to stand the test of time. Once garment seen inside the gym, they have managed to breakout onto the catwalks around the world.

Their design is very simple and do exactly what they say on the tin. However, smart fashionistas have found inventive ways to dress them for various occasions. This means they can take their look from day to night in various stylish manners.

Before we delve into different ways to style your bicycle or cycle shorts, remember most of them are within everyone’s budget. It’s now a matter of how you dress them that counts.

From day to night look

Going from street to occasion dress with cycling shorts is today a lot easier given all the wonderful choices available. Bold stretch shorts can be dressed down when fused with a ladylike silk vest and belted blazer. Opt for plain neutral shorts with smooth trim finish.

Elongate your leg look buy adding a pointed flat shoe. Keep your accessorising to a minimum. Less is more and by adding a stamen piece of jewellery will add some finesse to your finish.

Oh pastel fusion

Any woman who is scared of any type of visible panty line (VPL) then there are other options. A fitted pair of above knee denim shorts are a great look and choice (yes they still county as cycling shorts)

This is on the basis they hug your leg line. Contrast pastel prints ladies off the shoulder sweaters look fab when fused with this jeans look short.

The great thing about this look that your choice of layering is easy. A simple denim jacket offer a relaxed yet stylish finish. Opt for plain white sneakers to complete this look. Oh so summery.

The seaside short look

Summer holidays may be on hold for most of us right night given the COVID-19 situation. However, the fun should not stop and days out to your local beach can still be fun.

This is where a pair of the old reliable black cycling shorts comes into play. They are both effective worn under your dress but also beach wear material for those of you who want to avoid the ladies bikini bottom look.

For the best look fuse your bikini top with your black cycling shorts. Floral or colour block bikini tops are most effective. For laying add a sheer longline ladies shirt.

It’s a nice finish to have whether lounging around the pool or on the beach. Oh, don’t forget to add a nice pair of ladies sunglasses to protect your eyes and look. Complete with open toe sandals.

Think stylish festival dress mode

Again, with festivals on the “No go” list this summer does not mean you can ignore this more bohemian look. This doesn’t mean it’s time for Doc Martins and military style shorts to style your appearance.

Green, brown or khaki patterned cycle shorts are also a safe option. Fuse with an oversized graphic tee and you are nearly there.

Complete with trainers (give white a miss) and don’t forget your rain mac. This look can be enjoyed in the park with friends. It still says fun!

The lux cycle short boo

This is a bit more dressy than the previous styles mentioned. It’s a real chance to dress your look up and experiment with playful tops.

Inject lace and frills into your look by pairing your fitted shorts (no sagging) with bright colour blocked top with puff sleeves or off the shoulder finish. Add a long tail coat to elongate your look. Add kitten heels with one piece of fashion statement jewellery. This is very chic without overstating your look.

