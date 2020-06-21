How to dress up distressed denim during the summer

How to dress up distressed denim during the summer

The sun is out and temperatures are starting to rise. So, it’s time to replace your warm clothing for more breathable fabrics. We are talking about t-shirts and flowy tops.

But what is the best denim to wear with these? Distressed! It goes with everything and is easier to style than you’d think.

Boyfriend Jeans

Ripped jeans are that one fashion item you should have in your wardrobe. They can be styled in any way you want and can be dressed up or down.

For a girly-girl look, pair your boyfriend jeans with a flowy top and finish your outfit with heels. Or you can go edgier with a graphic tee and boots. No matter how you style them, boyfriend jeans are universal and versatile.

Denim Jacket

Who doesn’t love a good denim jacket? It is the perfect transition piece to have in your wardrobe and will take you between seasons. There is a wide range of distressed denim jackets available so you are sure to find one to suit your style.

If you are more of a DIY queen, you can always find an old denim jacket and distress it yourself.

Denim Skirts

We are totally here for this trend. Denim skirts are incredibly versatile and can be worn on multiple occasions. And they are absolutely necessary when it comes to the warmer months.

You can pair your medium wash denim skirt with a white t-shirt for girl-next-door look or a bodysuit for something a bit more put together.

Overalls

Ok, there is a way to wear overalls without looking like Michelle Tanner in Full House. Distressed overalls are bang on trend this summer and so easy to style. Just throw them on over a graphic tee and you are all set.

They make a super stylish outfit and, when worn right, people will think you’ve put effort into your look. Dress them up with cute accessories or a fun pair of shoes.

Regardless of how you style them, remember that fashion is fun and as long as you feel good, you will always look amazing.

How to dress up distressed denim during the summer