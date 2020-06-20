Tips on how to shop for clothes as a transgender woman

Shopping and fashion can be a daunting experience for any transgender person. Especially if you have just come out.

When looking for clothes that suit your style, your experience can be made difficult by rude customers or even staff. Or just your general anxiety about shopping in the first place.

However, it’s not all negative. Shopping for new clothes is an act of self-love and expression. Here are just some tip to remember when shopping for clothes as a trans woman.

Go With A Friend

Shopping for clothes can be daunting, especially if it your first time since coming out. So, why not take a friend with you. They will be able to help you choose clothes that will look good on you and stick up for you if you encounter any problems. But, hopefully, they won’t have to.

Be Confident

While you may get some looks from other customers or even some staff, there is nothing wrong with shopping for the clothes you want. And, as someone who works in retail, the staff are there to assist everyone that comes into their store, regardless of what they want to buy.

Ask For Help

If you cannot find something, do not be afraid to ask for help. While more need to be done, training for helping trans customers is becoming more common in stores.

Some retailers are rolling out policies that teach staff to respect those with different gender identities. In other words, staff should be able to help you.

And if you do encounter any grief from a member of staff, don’t be afraid to complain to the manager. Most will understand that a satisfied customer is a repeat one, regardless of gender.

Shop Online

It’s understandable that you may feel self-conscious about shopping in-store. And that’s where online shopping may be helpful.

Many brands that are almost inclusive of trans people tend to be online and have a greater range of sizes and styles available.

However, this can mean that shopping for essentials like underwear, sock and shoes can be expensive. thankfully, there are much more affordable options for general clothing.

Tomboy X offer a wide range of underwear, both gender specific and neutral, that cover different body types. Their sizes can go from XS-4X and they explicitly not only LGBT+ charities but the trans community. They also offer multipacks, meaning you can stock up on the essentials.

Carmen Liu’s GI Collection offers a range of underwear specifically for pre or non-op trans women. This is hugely important as not every woman decided to get Gender Confirmation Surgery or don’t find this something they want to address.

It is also one of the few brands out there that is designed and owned by a trans woman. And, although the range may be limited now, Liu is hoping to expand to an entire collection of beauty and clothing exclusively for trans women in the future.

