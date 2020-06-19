Simple ways to style ladies bathing suits day or night

Whether you are on your hollers or at home in the garden, there are lots of ways to utilise the swimsuit look away from the beach.

Given the array of different designs available it’s now possible to turn your suit from the sand into something more grand. It’s all down to styling really and about maximising the fashion look of the costume.

Keep your look true to yourself

Did you know that the all in one ladies swimsuit are more popular than the favourite 2-piece bikini right now! This makes it a fab choice when trying to pair it with other fashion items within your wardrobe.

It can give the perception it is an all in one worn beneath your clothing. Be careful though to keep your choice of styling inside your comfort zone.

If you enjoy and feel comfortable with your look, you will enjoy it. It makes sense as you will be look and feel confident. Always consider colours and designs that will pair off easy with other fashion items.

The crop top look

A structured bikini style top can easily pass of as a bralette or crop top. This is on the basis that it isn’t too skinny or flimsy. Tops with banded waistlines below the cups also offer support to the breast area.

They also keep your assets in place. This look is a great chance to experiment as well. Whether you’re your top is plain coloured, stripped or patterned it goes with almost anything. Just remember to keep your layering like a shirt or jacket to neutrals or whites for a more effect finish.

Simply add jeans

This is probably the most common casual day or evening look for any combined bathing suit fashion look. A bikini top or all in one swimsuit can be paired with jeans on any bright summery day.

Again the only thing here is to ensure if it’s a bikini top of choice then make sure a minimum of three quarters of the breast area. This looks more glamorous and keeps your boobs in check.

Patterns and stripes are good for daytime wear. Once night time descends then it’s time to go neutral styling. It looks more chic and easier to fuse with other types of layering. Ladies cropped jeans are the only choice for that daytime fashion look. In the evening opt for a more fitted style of ladies jeans. This will help structure the outline of your body.

Get skirty

A skirt along with jeans is the best way to style your bathing suit fashion look. All that is required is a comfortable fitting skirt. Ensure your skirt of choice has a flowy feel and look it.

Nice light material is fab for any summer day fashion look. Pastels or floral dress designs are perfect. However, get the top and bottom colour coordination right.

A nice neutral top or swimsuit can easily pair with a pastel coloured summer dress. For the evening wear try and tone down any crazy bathing suit patterns to plain designs for a more effective finish. Long slim denim skirts or cotton skater skirts can really add panache to your overall fashion look.

Jewellery makes a statement

With the right necklace or pair of earrings, you can elevate your bathing suit to the next level. Statement jewellery looks fab when paired with a once-piece swimsuit paired with jeans or skirt. However, don’t overdo it and keep it basic and simple. Remember, less is more and colour coordinating is vital to avoid any clash of fashion.

