Why you should try purple lipstick at least once

If you find purple lipstick mesmerising but are convinced you cannot pull it off, we hear you. And we are here to tell you, you are wrong. purple lipstick is the new red. It is a statement lip colour, which means there is a shade out there for you.

If you are still not sold on the bold pout, here are just five reasons not to be afraid of purple lipstick.

It Is Universally Flattering

Purple is that one colour that will work on everyone. That is because it toes the line between cool and warm. There’s also a wide range of shades within the purple family. Lavender, lilac, eggplant, violet or plum. One of these hues are guaranteed to work with your skin tone.

For you fair skinned beauties, stick with cool purples like lavender or lilac. Typically, cool tones will compliment cool complexions.

For medium to olive skin tones, opt for violets or plum tones. The warmth will cancel out any shallowness in your skin. If your skin is dark, you can pull off deep shades. These richer tones will hold up against dark skin and look sleek and chic.

You Can Adjust The Intensity

When it comes to your purple lip, or any lipstick, you get to choose the intensity. Using the same product to apply, you can blot it so that it just stains your lips. you can swipe it on for medium coverage or work in layers for a bold effect.

There is a lot of wiggle room, depending on how you apply it.

You Can Choose The Texture

There’s a wide range of finishes to choose from when it comes to lipstick. Think matte, glossy, metallic, creamy or shimmery.

Choosing the right one can make the bold colour more or less intimidating. If are feeling shy, opt for a sheer or creamy texture. They tend to be more wearable and pack less colour.

On the opposite side of the spectrum lie the metallic and matte finishes. they are the boldest of the bold and ideal for those of you who want to make a statement.

However, if you are somewhere in the middle, a satin finish will be right up your street. They are not too matte but not too shiny.

It Doubles As An Accessory

Think of your vivid and vibrant purple lips almost like a piece of statement jewellery. And just like you would choose a piece of jewellery to wear, let your outfit guide you.

If you are wearing something metallic, it is time to go matte on your lips. however, if your outfit is more on the simple side, you can opt for a shiny or metallic purple lipstick.

You Can Keep Your Other Makeup Minimal

Do you love makeup but hate spending hours applying it? You don’t have to worry about this when it comes to purple lipstick. The strong lip colour is all you need on your face. For the rest of your complexion, you can keep things simple. Just apply a touch of tinted moisturiser, swipe on some back mascara and you are all good to go.

