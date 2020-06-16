Gucci launch new sustainable fashion range

Italian fashion house, have their new fashion sustainable collection that are made using recycled material. Their new eco range have unveiled their eco range with the help American actress Jane Fonda and rap artist Lil Nas. Recognised as one of the top luxury fashion brands today, all new pieces are part of Gucci’s “Off The Grid Collection.”

The assemble range which was designed by Italian designer, Alessandro Michele includes recycled and organic, bio-based material that has been sustainably sourced.

Gucci was founded back in 1921

Their marketing campaign concentrates on promoting their new way of doing business and includes Fonda, Nas X, as well as King Princess, Japanese guitarist Miyavi, and eco environmentalist David de Rothschild. This collection from Gucci is their debut sustainable range that is part of their continued to works towards being carbon neutral.

They are hoping to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through their supply chain, along with offsetting their carbon emissions. They are also collaborating with various groups who support important forests and biodiversity. This comes ahead of the Florence based fashion house celebrating their 100th birthday next year.

In a media statement released by fashion designer Alessandro, he said this new collection is the result of teamwork with everybody adding something to it. “there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new. I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it’s far away.”

Their new sustainable fashion collection includes a range of different sizes of bags, purses, and wallets. For footwear lovers there are 6 pairs of shoe designs as well as 3 hats, 2 pairs of pants, and 3 distinctive jackets.

