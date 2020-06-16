Easy ways to style denim shorts this summer

With the summer truly in kicking spirit, it’s a great opportunity for all gals to show off those beautiful pins. When the sun shines there is no better time to don a fab pair of short and get some sun on your legs.

For those of you fashion conscious ladies you want to feel relaxed but look good too! So, what shorts are a great choice for any summer? Denim of curse!

With so many different shades and designs it is easy now than ever to pick a pair of ladies denim shorts to suit your style. From faded, to the ripped jeans look, denim can rock any girls look day and night during the summer months.

They can be paired with anything from beautiful floral tops, to the perfect colourful tee during the daytime. When the sun goes down it’s about layering and getting the right ladies hoodie or sweater to complete your stylish look.

We take a look at a few simple ways to style your denim shorts this summer. All looks are different but effective ways to dress your denim jeans up or down. It allows for you to add that extra bit of Femininity to your fashion swagger to help you look great all summer long.

Ruffle sleeve and denim short look

This is pretty and real feminine for any gal looking to nail the true spirt of summer. This yellow top paired with denim paper bag shorts from H&M is perfect for those relaxing summer days.

The white tee plus denim short affect

It’s as plain and simple as you are going to get when it comes to the white tee and denim short look. Simply fuse your white tee with a pair of mom fit denim shorts. Add plain white sneakers and good to go and enjoy. Don’t forget your shades.

The shirty and denim short finish

This is great for day to evening casual wear. It’s also a look that can protect your arms from sunburn when the sun is at its most dangerous. Pair a striped shirt with a pair of high waist denim shorts from H&M. This is another great look where you simply add a white tee underneath the shirt.

The Denim dungaree shorts

Personally, I love this look. It’s like wearing an all in one outfit that keeps your shorts in place while getting the enjoyment of denim shorts. The great thing about this look is you can experiment with different colour tees. Take your denim dungaree shorts and add a white, yellow or pink tee with sneakers or pumps.

Colour your look up with lace

The good thing about denim today is it comes in many different shades. Lace it always a great choice to fuse with a nice pair of denim shorts. Opt for a nice decorative lace top and combine with light purple denim shorts from H&M as seen here. Add a cool pair of pink shades and white sneakers. Rita Ora, eat your heart out!

The denim short check list.

When buying denim shorts, getting the right fit and size for your body and look is important. Your jeans denim shorts should allow you to move and stretch in comfort.

Always try on your denim shorts before committing to them. A good test is to bend over and touch your toes while wearing them. If they feel right on the bum and thigh areas they are good to go. No gal wants an embarrassing “split” moment when out with friends because her shorts are too tight! All shorts featured are available from H&M

