Fashionable ways to style plus sized jeans

When it comes to dressing for a plus sized figure, many people like to stick to baggy clothes to hide their curves. Which is nonsense. You are doing yourself a disservice by not wearing what you want. Not only that but you make yourself look bigger by wearing bigger clothes.

If you are tired of wearing the same old oversized clothing, read on for our tips on how to embrace your inner style queen. Let’s start with denim.

Blush Blazer & Black Jeans

Black jeans are your BFF when it comes to balancing a bottom-heavy figure. Adding a blush blazer will help your look stay feminine and fresh. The blush tone is flattering on every skin tone and make a refreshing change from dark colours.

Olive Vest & Cropped Jeans

We all love to wear a t-shirt and jeans on the weekend but you don’t have to compromise on style.

A white t-shirt and blue wash jeans can be upgraded with the addition of an olive vest and statement necklace. You can wear this look for a daytime date or when you want to look put together without trying too hard.

Skinny Jeans & Tie-Waist Top

Looking great no matter what size you are have to do with choosing clothes that fit you perfectly. A pair of skinny jeans and tie-waist top is simple yet looks incredibly polished.

A sleeveless top with tie-waist detail will cinch in your waist and add some definition to your look. The stretch material of your skinny jeans will hug your curves and create a sexy silhouette that will get everyone’s attention. To elongate your legs, chuck on some heels and carry a tote bag for all your essentials.

Floral Print Jacket

Dress up a vintage pair of jeans with a cute floral blazer. To bring your look together, try and match the colour of your jeans to the flowers on your blazer. Add some silver tone accessories to finish the look off and you’ve got yourself a bright and stylish outfit.

Monochrome

With many restaurants opening back up again, many of us are thinking about what to wear. we an all agree that we are getting sick of wearing our sweatpants everyday.

So why not show off your curves with something figure hugging? Pair a black and white peplum strapless top with skinny jeans and heels. Worn with a great strapless bra perfect for plus sized ladies, this outfit is sure to turn heads and grab people’s attention.

Ripped Jeans & Bold Prints

Forget the rule that says plus sized girls have to stay away from bold patterns or prints. You can absolutely rock bold fashion so why not adopt a ‘more is more’ philosophy?

Transform your ripped jeans by wearing them with a bright yellow polka dot top. Of course, you should play around with different prints by adding a black and white stripe bag to your look. To finish your outfit off, grab a pair of pale yellow heels and strut your stuff with confidence.

