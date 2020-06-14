Beauty tips on how to make your hair less greasy

Beauty tips on how to make your hair less greasy

You may feel like washing your hair every time it gets oily and greasy. However, this may not be the best thing to do. In fact, over washing your hair can lead to more oil and grease.

So how do you combat this problem? You can oil train your hair.

This may sound strange; however, it just means you wean yourself off over washing. So, if you shampoo every day, try every two or three days instead.

Each week, you’ll be able to leave it a little longer between washes and your hair will thank you for it. That said, here are a few hacks that will make oil training your hair go a little more smoothly.

Know Your Ingredients

Not all shampoo is created equal. In fact, many contain harsh ingredients like sulfates that can dry out your hair. This can in turn cause your scalp to go into oil production overdrive.

If you are fighting to keep grease at bay, choose a clarifying shampoo and silicone-free conditioner. These shampoos work like exfoliators and break down oil without drying out hair. And while silicones may leave your hair looking sleek and shiny, there can build up over time, making your hair look dull and lacklustre.

Choose The Right Products

Have you ever bought a product and swore that your hair got worse after using it? Well, it may be down to the ingredients you are using. When it comes to styling products, less is usually more. Depending on your hair type, choose lightweight formulas that won’t weight it down.

Now, there is a certain trial and error period here to getting the right products for your hair. Somebody’s hair may love mousse, others may love gels or heavier cream formulas. Your hair will let you know if something is not working for it.

Oil Distribution

So you’ve made the commitment to shampoo your hair less and use gentle products. Is it safe to assume that you are suffering from oily roots? Don’t worry, this happens. It can take a while for your hair to adjust to a new routine.

However, if you want to combat oily roots and itchy scalp, you need to brush your hair. Now while brushing your hair 100 times before bed may seem like an old wife’s tale, there is some truth to it.

Oil builds on your scalp, so by brushing your hair, you are distribution this oil towards your ends. This helps to prevent build-up and nourish and condition your hair.

Beauty tips on how to make your hair less greasy