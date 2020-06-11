How to add a touch of vintage style to your wardrobe

How to add a touch of vintage style to your wardrobe

Many people who love vintage style find it hard to incorporated it into their wardrobes. They feel like everyone can pull off this trend but them and we are here to tell you that that is not the case.

You may be doing too much too soon. The key to incorporating any trend into your wardrobe is adding little touches – an A-line skirt here, a pearl necklace there.

Read on to learn about the key pieces to add to your wardrobe and embrace your vintage side.

A-Line Skirts

A-line skirts dominated the 50s fashion scene and they are back in a big way in 2020. Give your wardrobe a modern twist by buying a red leather skirt and pairing it with a baby pink leather shirt.

It’s a fun outfit that shows off your individuality and playful side.

Gloves

Take a look at the style of Dita Von Teese. Vintage style is a key component and she is often seen wearing gloves. However, if you find this too intimidating, consider a pair of dress gloves. While they may not work for every occasion, they will add a fancy touch on the night when you want to dress…well, fancy.

Pearls

They are regal. They are elegant. There are classic for a reason. They are pearls. Embrace your inner Audrey Hepburn and add some pearls to your outfit. Whether it’s in the form of a necklace or simply earrings. You will look classy and sophisticated.

Puffy Sleeves

There will always be iconic trends that will come in and out of fashion. And puffy sleeves are one such trend. There are cute, a little funky and add something fun to your outfit. To keep you from looking like you are wearing a costume, pair your top with a simple skirt or dark wash jeans.

Ruffle Collars

We know what you are probably thinking. Shakespeare. But there is a way to wear a ruffle collar without looking too Hamlet. Matching your collar with sleeker items like a matching blazer and skirt will help keep your look contemporary and fresh.

How to add a touch of vintage style to your wardrobe