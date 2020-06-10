Rihanna to release new rebellious fashion collection

Singer Rihanna is all set to drop her new highly anticipated fashion collection. Robyn Rihanna Fenty (AKA) Rihanna will unveil her new Release 6-20, a three-part series this coming Friday 11th June 2020.

The 32-year old musician come fashion designer’s new collection has a rebellious look and feel about it that is targeted at young generation of people looking for change. According to her own brand Fenty, her range celebrates the irrepressible defiance, creativity, hope and spirit of youth.

The first part of her triple series makes reference to cultural fashion of ’90s. The “Umbrella” singer’s collection includes cutting edge designs that features monochrome daywear along with baggy rave silhouettes, tie-dye prints, and grunge hoodies.

With lots of fashion houses putting new fashion collection releases on hold due to Covid-19, Rihanna’s new fashion edit comes at a time of civil unrest across the globe in light of the murder of George Floyd.

The all-round talented mistress has recently gone on record in saying she is said she was devastated and saddened by the after the murder of George Floyd.

Rihanna is asking her fans to use her social media platforms to vote for reform. The singer has also been generous in donating funds from her fashion house (Fenty) to fund anti-racism charities. She revealed that that Fenty was set up to promote beauty, power and freedom.

Rihanna also confirmed that Fenty will be donating money to “Colour Of Change” and “Movement For Black Lives.” This is aimed at supporting the black community. She is asking people to stand up and speak out about social injustice for black people across America.

Fans of Rihanna will be able to access pieces from her new fashion collection this coming Friday. Items from her new range will be available for purchase at Fenty.com.

