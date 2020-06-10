Black-owned Irish beauty brands you should know about

Black-owned Irish beauty brands you should know about. Over the last few weeks, we have been forced to confront our white privilege and come to terms with racism in 2020, both in America and here in Ireland.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, many of us are wondering how we can support the Black community. You can join the fight to end Direct Provision, donate to Irish charities like and MASI and educate yourself by reading, watching and listening.

Another way to help is to support local businesses owned by black people and people of colour. Here are just some black owned Irish beauty brands that should be on your radar.

While this time is a learning curve for many of us, the worst thing we can do is to stay silent and do nothing. So whether you use your voice in the form of protests, use your words on social media or your money online through donations, you can make an impact. And if there are any Irish businesses out there, please let us know in the comments.

Bees Of Honey

Launched in February of this year, Bees of Honey is the creation of Mimmie Malaba. It is a self care package that contains a bath soak, lip balm, body butter and black soap, which you can also buy individually too.

If you love natural skincare, you will adore the black soap which, thanks to ingredients like honey, shea butter and palm extracts, has a rough texture. As a result, it makes for a great yet gentle exfoliant without stripping or drying out your skin. The bath soak is the perfect skin treat that will detoxify and reduce inflammation.

Missing your friend or family member during lockdown? Why not send them this gorgeous little treat in the post?

Golden Rootz

Born in 2016, natural haircare company Golden Rootz has a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments and styling products to help you get nourished and healthy hair.

Made from shea butter and cocoa butter, other ingredients also include essential oils such as peppermint, vanilla and juniper berry. Struggle to tackle a specific hair problem? Golden Rootz can help you out. Each of their products are designed to tackle specific issues, such as itchy scalp, hair in need of strengthening and hair growth. The range is also Curly Girl Approved.

They also have a range of soaps, which are all handmade and contain natural ingredients.

Whipped

Whipped is an all-natural and sustainable body butter that is also cruelty free. A triple threat, this product can be used as an exfoliator, a cleanser and a moisturiser. Not to mention, it is the perfect product to give your skin a dewy and healthy glow. The company is based in Kells, Co. Meath and for all you sustainable beauty lovers, they have got you covered. The body butter comes in glass resealable jars that you can wash and reuse. And it is available in three scents: vanilla and cinnamon, milk and honey and their original lemon essential oil.

Bee Loved Skincare

A lot of us are becoming more conscious of what is in our skincare. And if you are not, you really should be. Bee Loved Skincare is an award-winning range of skincare for women, men, and babies. They focus on soothing, nourishing, and healing dry and sensitive skin.

Growing up in Cuba, brand founder Mercedes Varona found it hard to find big beauty brands so had to learn how to make her own products. She moved to Ireland over twenty years ago and is dedicated to natural skincare.

All of the brand’s products are 100% free from parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances and petrochemicals. If you suffer from any skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis or psoriasis, you will love this skincare brand.

Kings Kollection Hair

Looking for affordable wigs that are high-quality? Well then, you need to know about Kings Kollection Hair. They are dedicated to bringing their customers high-quality hair for that high-quality look. All their hair can be bleached, dyed and cut to suit your own personal style.

They also offer a wide selection of fluffy and soft mink lashes that can be used up to 50 times.

Black-owned Irish beauty brands you should know about