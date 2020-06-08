Fashion pieces every woman should have in her wardrobe

Struggling to clean out your wardrobe? Have too many clothes that you cannot bear to throw away? It can be hard to narrow down must-have items that truly deserve a place in your wardrobe. However, with owning just a few pieces, you can have a seriously stylish wardrobe.

Little Black Dress

No wardrobe is complete without a little black dress. It’s that one item that you will wear a thousand times so it’s worth splurging on. For an elegant touch, choose one with long sleeves. This will help you to balance out bare arms.

Pair of quality Jeans

This is probably the most worn item in anyone’s wardrobe. Choosing your perfect pair of jeans will depend on your own style. It can be bootcut, flared, high-waisted or a staple skinny jean. If they feel comfortable and make your legs and butt look great, you cannot go wrong.

Black Blazer

Go from casual to sophisticated with a black blazer. It is one of the most versatile items that you will own. However, it’s important to remember that tailoring is key – it should accentuate, not swamp, your figure. Wear yours with t-shirt and jeans or over a classy dress. You can even wear it as a suit jacket for a more corporate look.

White T-Shirt

A white t-shirt is a wardrobe must-have. It also is the perfect blank canvas for any outfit you put together. If you find one you really like and fits well, buy a backup.

You can never have too many. The best styles are crew neck and V-necks in a soft, relaxed fabric. The same goes for a white button down shirt.

Black Pencil Skirt

Everyone should have one skirt that they can rely on and it doesn’t get better than a pencil design. It can take you from the office to the bar and looks stylish no matter how you wear it. Known for being versatile, a black pencil skirt will go with just about everything in your wardrobe.

Trench Coat

This is a classic ‘buy now wear forever’ piece that belongs in your wardrobe. Because of its versatility and trans-seasonal power, it’s the holy grail of your wardrobe. The classic trench coat suits all shapes and sizes and offers protection from the elements. An extremely practical choice that can do no wrong.

