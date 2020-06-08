Calvin Klein & Tommy Hilfiger make stance against racism

American fashion brands, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein as just some of the leading global fashion houses to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both companies are part of the PVH Corp., formerly known as the Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, who controls fashion brands that include, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, IZOD, Arrow, Warner’s, Olga, True & Co and Van Heusen.

CEO of PVH, Manny Chirico and their president Stefan Larsso have expressed their disappointment about the illogical losses of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and other causalities of racism in America.

The pair are struggling to comprehend how the families of these victims and Black community are feeling right now. In the media statement released by both of them on behalf of the PVH Corp, they said

“While the recent headlines have been focused in the US, inequality of marginalised communities is a problem around the world – and has been that way throughout history. The immediate global response to act in solidarity with the black community in America is like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

“At PVH, we condemn racial discrimination. We stand against the systemic racism that has plagued our country for too long. We stand in solidarity with the black community. “Black lives matter. This shouldn’t be a controversial or divisive statement. It is a universal truth. And until it is treated that way, PVH will keep working.”

The foundation has committed $100,000 to The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. These support racial justice through advocacy, impact litigation and education America. Their aim is to search and achieve structural changes to advance democracy, eliminate disparities and achieve racial justice.

The PVH Corp operates in over 40 counties across the globe. With an annual revenue of nearly $10 billion they are responsible for over 35,000 employees globally.

