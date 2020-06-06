Tips on how to tie-dye your clothes perfectly

Well, you are not alone. Many of us are taking to tie-dying our clothes during lockdown. And if you think that this trend ‘dyed’ out (see what I did there) last summer, think again.

Tie-dye is one trend that is here to stay. So, with that in mind, here’s how you can change up your clothes perfectly using some rubber bands and dye.

Gather Your Materials

You can buy kits online that contain everything you need to dye clothes. However, chances are you already own most of them.

Rubber gloves

Rubber bands or hair ties

Plastic spray bottle or squeeze bottle

Clothes dye or bleach

The clothes you want to dye

Prepare Your Space

You cannot dye your clothes without the proper materials. So, grab an old towel, the clothes you want to dye and a plastic bin or bath tub.

Choose Your Design

This is where you let your creative juices flow. Use the rubber bands to tie and knot your clothes in different directions. Just remember that how you tie your material will result in the pattern of the dye.

You can make as many or as few sections as your want. Just do what makes you feel good.

For a classic spiral design:

First, pull the shirt from the centre area or wherever you want the spiral to start.

Next, twist in one direction so the entire shirt is knotted tightly in a circle.

Then, use rubber bands to secure the shape. If you want to do a rainbow, use more bands to create six sections – like pie pieces – for each colour.

Finally, dye sections with different colours.

Dye Away

Soak or spray each section with different colours or the same shade – just go with what you feel. A little tip? If you want a monochrome look, dilute some of your dye with water before applying to your clothes.

Let It Sit

Let your clothes sit in the dye for at least an hour – for an overall lighter look – or 24 hours for a more saturated finish. To prevent leaks, wrap your item in a plastic bag. Just try and make sure that the colour do not touch each other.

Less Than 12 Hours: If pastel shades are your thing, the shorter time the dye rest, the lighter it will be.

12 To 24 Hours: The more time you leave your clothes to sit in the dye, the more the dye bonds to the fabric. This results in an intense, saturated colour.

Rinse & Dry

Now it’s time to undo the rubber bands and unveil your t-shirt. But first. You have to rinse your clothes in cold water until it runs clear. Then, throw them in the washing machine and leave them to dry. To speed up time, you can chuck them in the dryer.

Take That ‘Gram Pic

So, this step is optional but worth it. You’ve spent all that time making the perfect tie-dye shirt, you want to show it off, right?

