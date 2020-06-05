L’Oréal accused of racial hypocrisy by Munroe Bergdorf

English fashion model and transgender activist, Munroe Bergdorf, has accused L’Oréal Paris of hypocrisy

This comes in the wake of the French cosmetic giant posting a message on social media platform supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement after the murder of George Floyd in the US

The 32 -year beauty was employed back in August 2017 by L’Oréal Paris only to be dismissed a few days. Her removal came after Munroe’s controversial post on her Facebook page in response to the killing of a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Earlier this week the French beauty company took to social media where they shared a statement on their Instagram page saying: “L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Responding to the post made by L’Oréal Paris, Bergdorf posted her own message accusing the company of throwing her to the wolves after she spoke out about racism and white supremacy.

Mixed race Bergdorf was chosen as one of the new faces of L’Oréal’s True Match diversity campaign back in August 2017. She helped launch L’Oréal’s new range of foundations that caters for various of skin tones. However, Munroe was dismissed at the beginning of September once her social post on about the Charlottesville killing surfaced.

The post was seen as controversial because of her remarks that included : “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of y’all don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is built on racism.”

Facebook acted on her comments by removing her post muting that it violated their standards. This led to the cosmetic giant releasing a tweet saying “L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her.”

Talking to The Guardian in the UK, Bergdorf told them “I’m an activist. Being an activist means calling people out, not just saying what everyone else is saying and what everyone else wants to think and upholding the common consensus. L’Oréal knew that when they hired me.”

L’Oréal Paris who dismiss any claim of hypocrisy have recently launched their “Lessons of Worth” campaign with American academy winning actress, Viola Davis chosen as the face of their campaign.

