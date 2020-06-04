2020 boot trends that will elevate any outfit

2020 boot trends that will elevate any outfit. If there is one thing that is appropriate no matter the season it is boots. And for those of you who believe you can never have to many, it’s time to make room in your wardrobe for the boot trends this year.

Whether it’s metallic glam or letting your socks do the talking, 2020 is filled with boots that will elevate anyone’s outfit.

Over-The-Knee

Okay, so over-the-knee boots may not be anything new. However, in 2020, you can expect to see this shoe trend take a glamorous turn. From colourful metallics to laced-up boots, you are going to have legs for days.

If ever you need an excuse to buy something statement-worthy, this is it. Shine on with a metallic pair. Whether you rock an all-black ensemble and let the boots be the star, you’re sure to look super stylish.

Neutral

Neutrals are a big trend in 2020 and that includes boots. And the best part? Black, white and brown are colours that go with everything. This year is the perfect excuse to splurge on that expensive pair of neutral boots you’ve been wanting.

A pair of tall ivory boots are a must-have. Ivory is creamier than classic white and will play well with all of your outfits. And of course, you cannot go wrong with a tall brown boot with a heel.

Cut Out

Bare everything to the world, my friends. And that includes your socks…or feet. whichever. This year is all about the cut-out boot. This unexpected trend is sure to give some edge to your look.

Platform

Believe us or don’t but 2020 is the year of the platform heel. And as someone who is on the shorter side, platform boots are an easier-to-walk-in shoe for any fashion moment.

For the autumn months – and it can be hard to think about Autumn with the warm weather outside – you cannot go wrong with a brown platform boot. Get yourself a pair in a deep chocolate shade which will elevate any cute autumnal outfit.

And if you want to try two trends at once, buy a pair of snake print platform boots.

Cowboy

The western and cowboy trend made a big splash in 2019 and has continued through 2020. However, it’s gotten an upgrade. Expect western vibes with more flare. We are talking metallics, sequins, embroidery and more.

The New Riding Boot

The riding boot has been around for years and in 2020, it’s been reinvented. This time with a little more street style. A brown pair with a black strip at the back is a chic touch and is still neutral enough to go with any ensemble. And all-black riding boots will truly add some street style to your wardrobe.

