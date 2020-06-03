Ways to style Ladies flare jeans this season

The good thing about Ladies flare jeans is that they work for every women’s shape and size. Whether you are tall or curvy, they are Ladies jeans that work for you.

For curvaceous women, bellbottom flares offer balance to the hips while elongating the legs. They are that style of jeans that ca be paired with almost any outfit for any time of the season.

Since the late 60’s, flare jean fashion has been rocking the way we style our denim wear. We take a look at a few simple ways to transcend your jeans look this fashion season using the flared affect.

Everyday flare jeans & coat look

This is a simple bough look for any stylish woman to pull off with minimal effort. Pair your wide hemmed flared jeans with fitted top. Add a boyfriend style coat which helps to conceal the hips and rear. Wide hemmed flares will minimise the thigh area offering a slender finish.

Darker shades are always the right option for the heavier gal for that flattering silhouette. Add a classic handbag and black Ladies loafers to complete.

From day to night add a sensual top

For you women who love true fashion trends, here are ways to take your flare look from day to night. Add a sexy lace top to your slim fit flare jeans. It’s simple but elegant and allows for your look to be chic yet stable.

Keep your choice of colour top neutral and opt for a darker shade of flare jeans. Add a tweed jacket and clutch bag and complete with a pair of chunky heels.

The office flared jeans affect

If your office allows for a relaxed but smart casual wear then slim flared jeans are the perfect choice. Avoid bright blue denim and instead darken the tones to shades of black or dark blue.

Add a cream, white or floral blouse to keep your look feminine. Accessorise with a chain style handbag and ankle boots for the perfect finish. This look is not only casual but chic and great for work occasions.

The sweater plus flare jeans combo

Take your flared jeans back to the 1970’s with a look that cries vintage. This is the perfect opportunity to layer your look with a casual ladies sweater.

Experiment with oversized sweater with colourful designs to brighten your look. Complete with white trainers or ankle boots. It’s fab relaxed casual while going about day in style.

The striped tee and flare jeans finish

This is truly the perfect summer laid back for any stylish woman. Add a simple stripped tee with contrasting colours to fuse with a pair of fitted blue wash flared jeans. Complete your look with pair of white trainers and you have that super casual look for relaxed days of doing nothing.

Leather up your flared jeans

For those of your women looking to reincarnate the retro inspired flared jeans look then this is for you. It’s a great opportunity to take a step back in time with a cool look that screams vintage fashion.

Fuse a pair of light blue flared jeans with a black top and faux leather jacket. There is something about this look that has tomboy fashion written all over it. Add a neutral tote bag and low cut boots for smart finish.

The double denim flared jeans look

Some fashion critics say double denim is a big no no. This applies most of the time but not this time around. Going DD is fashionable when fusing denim, the right way.

Let’s not forget that this style is purely casual so medium blue flared denims are your only choice. Fuse these babies with a similar shade denim jacket worn over a white or cream tee.

For that true retro affect, add a printed silk scarf on top of the jacket collar. Complete with chunky boots for true retro appeal.

