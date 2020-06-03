Vogue Magazine celebrates COVID-19 front line workers

Vogue Magazine celebrates COVID-19 front line workers

British Vogue has dedicated the front page of their British edition to COVID-19 front line workers. In a place normally reserved for superstars and fashion models, Vogue have decided to celebrate the great work of frontline staff who have risked their own lives during the pandemic.

The leading fashion bible features have featured key front line workers as part of a 20-page section for their July edition of British Vogue.

London train driver, Narguis Horsford and London community midwife Rachel Millar as well as London supermarket assistant, Anisa Omar were chosen to don the cover of the leading fashion magazine.

The first edition of Vogue magazine was published in New York in 1892

Narguis has spent the past 10 years driving trains for TFL and player and is one of many important transport workers playing a key role during COVID-19.

Business Management student Anisa has been busy working at the King’s Cross brand of Waitrose during COVID-19.

The 21 year old told Vogue that she felt a sense of pride while working through the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of over 55,000 in the UK.

Northern Ireland, Rachel Millar has worked as a community midwife at Homerton Hospital in east London, for 3 years.

There are over 23 international editions of Vogue Magazine

Editor of the British edition of Vogue, Edward Enninful said: ‘If you had told me at the beginning of the year that Vogue’s July cover stars would cover three frontline staff workers I might not have believed you.”

‘I can think of no more appropriate trio of women to represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, in the face of dangers large and small, put on their uniforms and work clothes and went to help people.’

It comes in light of Princess Sofia of Sweden and an Oxford University doctor who is leading the coronavirus vaccine race have been named as among Vogue’s first Forces For Change.

You can catch up with the whole story in the July edition of British Vogue, which is available on digital download from this coming Friday.

