Knowing when to replace your beauty tools

Knowing when to replace your beauty tools

We all the know the importance of replacing our beauty products every few months, but how often do you replace your beauty tools?

We’re talking about your brushes, sponges, tweezers, cleansing brushes and eyelash curlers. Here’s how often you should be replacing them and how to care for them properly.

Makeup Brushes

If you clean your makeup brushes regularly and store them properly, they should last for years. However, if they start to shed or begin to feel brittle, it may be time to replace them.

To extend the use of your brushes, wash them once a week and make sure you leave them flat to dry. Laying them upright can cause the water to weaken the glue in the head of your brush.

Cleansing Brushes

Anyone who uses a cleansing brush, particularly the Clarisonic Mia Smart Device, will know what a game changer they are. Many of them have interchangeable heads that allow you to achieve different levels of cleaning your face.

Maintaining healthy and clear skin really depends on how you take care of your beauty tools. Try to replace your brush heads every three months. Additionally, clean them with soap and water after each use to remove and makeup or dirt.

Makeup Sponges

Many people use both brushes and sponges in their beauty routines. And just like your brushes, sponges also need to be regularly cleans to keep them bacteria free. You should ideally wash your sponges after each use.

Because you must wet it before use, why not give it a quick wash, too? There are many cleansers out there that will help maintain the integrity of your sponges. However, this depends on how often you use and take care of them.

Try to avoid using the microwave or washing machine to clean your beauty sponges. While it may seem like an easy option, it can damage the integrity of your sponges over time.

Eyelash Curler

You’d be surprised by the amount of people who use the same eyelash curler for years. Even though they may be made to last a long time, the mechanics of the tool begin to wear down over time.

The rubber pad inside the curler will also break down and can trap your lashes. This in turn can cause you to tug and pull at them. And we don’t need to tell you that that is a bad idea.

Try to replace your curler pad on a regular basis. Opt for every three months. You should also replace your full curler every year.

Dermablade

Dermaplanning involves shaving the top layer of your skin. Therefore, it’s important that you use the right tools and keep them clean. While it may be tempting to reuse the same blade repeatedly, this may not be a good idea.

Edges are specifically designed to be used only once. This is because you don’t want to reintroduce the bacteria that you’ve just removed back onto your face.

Tweezers

Although tweezers don’t break down or expire, they will lose their ability to grab hair. When that happens, it may be a sign to either replace them or sharpen them.

Knowing when to replace your beauty tools