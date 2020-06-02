Allbirds & Adidas to create new sustainable footwear

Allbirds & Adidas to create new sustainable footwear

German sports company, Adidas are teaming up with Allbirds to develop to develop the world’s most eco-friendly sports shoe.

This collaboration between adidas and the New Zealand-American footwear company hopes to produce a shoe that has the lowest carbon footprint ever recorded.

For the past 9 months both companies has been working together and uniting their design, manufacturing and supply chains to produce their own reduced carbon footwear.

Allbirds was founded back in 2014

Adidas and Allbirds are hoping that their collaboration will set a new benchmark in helping other companies to help reduce the 700 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide the footwear industry emits each year.

At present, the average running performance shoe has a carbon footprint of around 13.6 kilograms. The new shoe will have to endure Allbird’s own life cycle assessment tool to evaluate its carbon footprint.

Earlier this year, adidas committed to reducing their own carbon footprint by including 50% of recycled material in their products. This comes with a further pledge to only use recycled polyester in the production of their shoes from 2024 onwards.

In a media statement about the new collaboration between adidas and Allbirds, the Vice President of brand strategy at Adidas, James Carnes said: “Our brands don’t want to just participate in the sustainability conversation, we want to continue being catalysts and creators of substantial improvement,”

Adidas are the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe

Chief Executive Officer of Allbirds, Tim Brown, also added “this is a race that we are all running together as a planet and it is one that trumps the day-to-day competition of individual companies.”

“I am hopeful that this partnership will be an example for others to follow as we pursue a more sustainable, net zero carbon future.”

This venture is just one of many by most of the world’s leading sports brands to become more fashion sustainable.. Already, American sport brand, NIKE have released their vegan sneaker “Space Hippie.” This is constructed using recycled plastic and textile waste material.

German sports company, Reebok have also produced a plant-based sports shoe named the “Forever Floatride GROW.” This vegan special doesn’t include petroleum plastics in its construction. Instead it uses 100% natural plant materials that includes eucalyptus, natural rubber and algae foam.

Allbirds & Adidas to create new sustainable footwear