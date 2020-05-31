Why you should be baking your makeup

Why you should be baking your makeup

So, you know how to contour your face to perfection and give yourself a flawless smoky eye. But do you know how to bake your makeup?

Not sure what that means? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Here is everything you need to know about baking your face and why you should do it.

What Is It?

Unfortunately this has nothing to do with baking. Sad, we know. The term, which has been use by the drag community for years, refers to letting translucent powder sit on your face for 5-10 minutes and letting your body heat set your makeup. Then, you dust the powder off and you’re done.

How Do I Do It?

Let’s walk you through the process step by step.

Step One

First things first. Like with any makeup, skin prep is key to insuring a flawless finish. Layer on a hydrating eye cream before you start applying your makeup. Give it time to absorb into your skin before moving on. Having a hydrated and smooth under eye area will plump up and minimise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Step Two

After you finish applying your foundation, go in with a thick concealer and we mean thick. Trust us, you will need it. Then, blend everything using a damp beauty sponge.

Step Three

More concealer! At this point, you may be thinking this is a lot of makeup. And it is. You can skip this step and still get amazing results. However, for long-lasting power, add a sheer second coat on top of the first one to lock it in. don’t forget to blend everything out with your sponge.

Step Four

Grab a fluffy brush and dust some translucent powder under your eyes. This will help to set your base makeup.

Step Five

Now it’s time to bake. Wet a makeup sponge with setting spray and dip it into your setting powder. Pack a generous amount onto your concealer and leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes.

Step Six

Now is the time to dust all the powder off. Pick up the same fluffy brush and a pressed powder foundation. Use the product to dust away the powder from your face while also adding coverage to blend away harsh edges.

Why you should be baking your makeup