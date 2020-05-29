5 minimalist outfit ideas that are perfect for summer

5 minimalist outfit ideas that are perfect for summer. Minimalism is a concept that many find hard to wrap their heads around. However, when it comes to fashion, you cannot deny how sleek a simple and minimal outfit looks.

Whether it’s an all-white or black outfit, or mixing neutral shades, it’s easy to create a stylish look using a few key pieces in your wardrobe.

Neutral Tee & Black Overalls

It’s easy to create a great minimalist look with some black overalls. They work well with a plain white tee or any other neutral colour. If you want to add some drama to your outfit for a day, play around with your accessories.

White Sundress & Tan Bag

We adore outfits that take seconds to put on and style. And that is why you should get yourself a white sundress. It’s light and flirty and screams summer. And is the perfect minimalist look for warm weather. Pair it with sunglasses, boots, black sandals, or a neutral bag. The possibilities are endless.

Cream Blouse & Jeans

Everyone should own at least one pair of cropped jeans. They are versatile, look great on everybody and are easy to style. When the warm weather hits, try wearing your cropped jeans with a cream blouse and white sandals. When it’s cold, swap out your blouse with knit and your favourite boots. You cannot go wrong.

White Crop Top & White Flared Jeans

We are here to tell you that flared jeans are in and here to stay. When it is warm, grab a white pair and create an all-white outfit with your crop top. Finish the look off with some white sandals and woven tote bag and you’re done.

However, if flared jeans are not your thing but dresses are, wear your white sundress with some black sliders. The perfect look to keep you cool on hot summer days.

Black Tee & Black Shorts

Every wardrobe should have a good pair of black pleated shorts. For an all-black ensemble, pair them with a plain black tee. However, they work with any top you own.

To brighten up your look, wear your black shorts with a white bardot top and brown sandals. Perfect for beach day or – thanks to Corona – just walking around the house, it’s an outfit you’ll want to wear every day.