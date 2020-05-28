Summer jewellery to freshen up your look

So it turns out that our social summer calendar may be not be as full as we may have hoped – thanks Corona. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot stylish this summer. Up your accessory game as a way to express yourself during this lock down.

Wondering what’s in style right now? Chain. Chains. And more chains. And the chunkier the better. As well as this iconic accessory, charm bracelets and pendant necklaces are back from the dead. Or for something more playful, slap on a beaded friendship bracelet.

See, you don’t have to go out to look cute AF. Layer as many pieces of jewelry as you can and then go snap a mirror selfie.

Read on for some of the hottest accessory trends this summer and how you can rock them.

Link Up

Chain necklaces and bracelets will never go out of style. Thick or thin. Long or short. It doesn’t matter which one you wear. that being said, many are choosing to rock wide rectangular links.

However, if wide and chunky chains don’t do it for you, try wearing a chain earring to try out this trend.

Pearls

Give your perfect, rounded pearls a hard pass and roughen things up a bit. This season it’s all about imperfect shapes that feel effortless and beachy.

For a pop of colour, get a pearl necklace in a sea glass shade. As a result, you’ll have a unique accessory that screams mermaid vibes.

However, if necklaces or bracelets are not your thing, pearl hoops will be your go-to. These humble earrings go with every outfit, from a white tank top to a flirty summer dress.

Charmed

Charm bracelets are officially back in style, but there are a variety of ways to wear them. you can go take it back to the 90s with a chunky style or stick with the classic look with multiple charms instead. It is up to you! Either way, you can create a style and charming look with your accessories.

Camp

And we are talking summer camp! Wearing jewelry with a handmade feel will give you a laid back and effortless vibe, whether it’s beaded or braided. This trend is everywhere this year, with designers making their own friendship bracelets.

However, if you are not crafty enough to make one yourself, do not worry. There are multiple sites available for you to order from.

