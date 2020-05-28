Sofia Vergara unveils affordable eyewear range

Sofia Vergara unveils affordable eyewear range

Columbian born actress, Actress Sofia Vergara has teamed up with eyewear maker Foster Grant to launch their own on-line affordable eyewear collection.

Sales from the new collection will go towards supporting Specs for Specs charity initiative. Sofia’s new range includes twenty four different styles of glasses which includes reading glasses, sunglasses and Sun Readers. The includes features blue light coating lens, hidden bifocals that offer 100% UVA-UVB lens protection.

Sofia is a current judge on America’s Got Talent

The 47-year old actress was involved at design level in putting together her new glasses collection which come in a selection of fashionable colours. Her aim is to make sure they are both stylish and affordable. Reasonably priced, Vergara’ glasses each cost under $45 US dollars.

Chatting about her new eyewear range, Sofia explained that she loved creating her own eyewear collection with Foster Grant. She believes that the eyewear brand have a good history and continued commitment to looking after people in need.

In a media statement released by the “America’s Got Talent” judge, she said “I wear readers myself, and now that I am home reading so much more, I know how important they are to so many of us. I also know a woman wants to feel good when wearing them, wherever she is. I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully.”

Vergara plays the role of Gloria-Delgado Pritchett in Modern Family

Sofia’s new collection will go to supporting “Specs for Specs.” This is a new charity program where Foster Grant will donate a pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every purchased pair of Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear.

The Vice President of licensing at FGX, Lisa Lord believes that the collaboration between Sofia and Foster Grant eyewear is an exciting adventure.

“Sofia’s collection of Foster Grant eyewear gives our customers a stylish assortment of eyewear at such accessible prices, with the added bonus of knowing you’re giving back with every pair purchased. We’re thrilled and thankful to partner with Sofia on this incredible endeavour, and hope her collection inspires fun and fashion, as well as very real solutions for global needs right now.”

The new Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear collection can be purchased on-line at Readers.com as well as walmart.com in the US.

