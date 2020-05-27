How to style your fashion like Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most stylish women, and it’s not hard to see why. From Friends to many other shows and films, she has served inspirational looks everyone can admire. If you are looking to get inspired by this stylish Hollywood star, keep on reading.

Little Black Dress

Everyone knows the importance of having a little black dress in their wardrobes. It’s chic and looks great on everyone. Showcase your legs with a mini tube dress and finish the look with strappy heels. It’s a timeless option for any outfit and is sure to turn heads.

Suit With Flared Trousers

Take a professional outfit to the next level with flared trousers. For a sultry look, forego a shirt underneath your blazer and replace it with a bustier.

The flared bottoms will elongate your legs and add a touch of sophistication. You can stick with simple colours like black or go bold with a dark red shade. Keep your hair in loose waves or relaxed bun for a relaxed vibe.

Grey Monochrome

A monochrome look is a timeless option for all ages and grey is a universally flattering shade. To choose the right shade for your skin tone, opt for a medium grey or something slightly darker. This will ensure you look chic while looking modern and on-trend.

And there are plenty of combinations to creating your monochrome look. Pair a turtleneck with a skirt or t-shirt with smart trousers.

Sheath Dress

For those of you who love minimal looks, a sheath dress is perfect. With no seam at the waist, but tailored to fit your body, it’s the most flattering of all dress styles.

You can choose a dress that showcases your pins or focus the attention on the arms and shoulders. For a true Aniston look, rock beach waves and clean makeup.

Sequin V-Neck Dress

Add some sparkle into your outfit with sequins. Jennifer Aniston always has a laidback approach to her looks, which is easy to replicate.

Get yourself a sequin dress with plunging neckline. Keep jewellery minimal and wear your hair down. Let the dress do the talking. To finish our outfit off, pair your gown with strappy heels and you’ll be sure to impress.

