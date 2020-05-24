Tips on how to dye your hair the right way at home

Tips on how to dye your hair the right way at home. Many of us cannot get to a hairdresser right now and are taking on the challenge of dyeing our hair at home.

It’s no easy feat but it’s not impossible. You can achieve evenly coloured strands, as long as you have a plan of action. Read on for tips on how you can land your perfect colour at home.

Choose The Right Formula

When choosing the right hair colour kit, choose a colour with reasonable expectations. Be realistic about your desired look and avoid drastic changes. This means no going from blonde to black or vice versa.

Pick a shade that is two shades lighter that your current tone for the best results. Some hair companies have guides on choosing your best shade.

For those of you who aren’t ready to fully commit to a new hair colour, go for semi-permanent.

Preparation Is Key

Before you get started, you need to have the right equipment. Wear some clothes you don’t mind staining and have an old towel on hand for any messes.

Once your station is all set up, apply a layer of petroleum jelly onto your hairline and ears to act as a barrier and protect your skin.

An important tip to remember is do not apply colour to freshly washed hair. You do not want your strands squeaky clean. Your hair’s natural oils will protect your scalp and allow for even colour distribution.

Follow The Instructions

To avoid mistakes and a hair disaster, follow the directions with a dose of patience and confidence. Give yourself plenty of time and do not hurry through the process. If the box says to leave it on for 30 minutes, it’s best to do so.

Always Condition

Most at-home hair colour kits have a post colour treatment or deep conditioner. If you throw out the tube accidentally – or the box didn’t come with one – use a paraben and silicone free hair mask. Once your rinse the colour out with only water, apply the conditioner for 2-3 minutes.

Make sure you wait at least 48 hours before washing your hair with shampoo so that the colour can settle into your hair cuticle.

Care For Your New Colour

Right, so you’ve got the colour you’ve wanted. What next? To ensure your colour is protected, be sure you are using a good conditioner and shampoo. The right formula will prevent your colour from fading and condition your locks. To maintain your shine and hair’s nourishment, implement a hair mask into your routine.