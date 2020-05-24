How to style ladies platform shoes this summer

How to style ladies platform shoes this summer. If you want comfortable and stylish footwear, platform shoes are the way to go. They are the perfect choice for adding height to your stature while still maintaining a level of comfort.

The first modern version of this iconic shoe came about in the 1930s. however, they really gained traction in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Here’s how you can wear your platforms with style in 2020.

Summer Style

When it comes to summer days, you may want to deck yourself out in an all -outfit or possibly some floral prints. We cannot blame you as the whole look screams summer. However, you need the right shoes. Having shoes that contrast and a bag to match your outfit will make things pop.

Opt for a white skin-tight top, rose printed peplum skirt, and open toe platform shoes to hit that sweet summer spot.

Size Matters

When choosing your platform shoes, steer clear of ones that are too marrow at the sole. This way, you can wear them without hurting your feet too much. If you want something comfortable, opt for cork-made soles with breathable fabrics and smaller platforms.

Go Sporty

You can give a sporty twist to your platform shoes by combining a pretty outfit with a platform sneaker. Created by Isabel Marant, everyone has a pair in their wardrobe. And if you don’t, you really should. It makes for a relaxed look, no matter how chic your top and trousers are.

Office Attire

Ok, so many of us are working from home right now so this tip doesn’t really apply. However, for that time when we can return to the office, we can still look professional. Platform shoes come in all shapes and sizes, so experiment with a pair that is on the sophisticated side. Wear your platform slip on shoes with suits, smart trousers and blouses or dresses.

Midi Skirts

Midi skirts and platform shoes work well together. Particularly in the springtime. The look makes your legs seem longer and your body slimmer. If you wish to show off your abs, wear your platforms with a crop top. However, if you want to cover things up, take inspiration from the 90s with a pleated midi skirt and white tee.