5 rules on how to find your sense of style. Having great style is more than just the clothes you wear. It’s all about self-expression and being authentic.

However, this is easier said than done. Especially among teenagers. With ever-changing beauty and fashion trends, it is easy to bow down to peer pressure and mimic someone else. But over the long-term, being someone you’re not wrecks havoc on your self esteem and your ability to create your signature style.

If being authentic is new to you, here’s 5 rules on how to find your sense of style.

Keep Things Simple

Beauty and style do not need to be complicated. You don’t need to wear the latest trends and change your wardrobe every week. Trust us, this is a waste of time and money. Instead, figure out what you like to wear. Look to your style icons for inspiration. If you like to wear something bold, go for it. Want to keep things simple? That’s okay, too. Nobody can say your sense of style is wrong because it’s yours.

Go With The Flow

Learn to dress for the body you have. Not the one you wish you have. I’m not a tall person, so I wouldn’t choose to wear something made for tall people. If you hair is fine, don a pixie cut instead of teasing up longer hair. Kinky hair? Ditch the relaxer and embrace your natural hair. If there is a body part you don’t like, play up your assets.

Wear Your Colours

Do not be afraid to play around with colour. Do you have one that you tend to gravitate towards more so than others? Wear it. Incorporate it into your outfits. If you don’t want to deck yourself out in that colour, wear it in your accessories. Or even on your nails.

Keep It Real

Great style is more about just clothes. It’s about wearing your heart of your sleeves. Being a fake is not a good look. And it is something that everyone will be able to spot a mile away. Being inauthentic stops you from resolving your issues that may be crimping more than your style. Have the courage to be yourself and let go of trends and beauty standards.

Have Fun

Many of us have a fear of being judged by the ‘fashion police’. This fear holds us back and forces us to play it safe. When you wear little, did you ever play dress up with your mum’s clothes? No matter how clownish you looked, you had fun playing with the textures and colours.

You should approach finding your sense of style the same way. It’s a fun game of dress up that is fresh every day.

So do not take yourself seriously. Look to your style icons and try to dress like them. express yourself and unleash your inner child. If there is something you want to wear, do it. Wear mismatched socks, stripes with plaid or even a colourful wig. Playing it safe will get you nowhere. And you may end up discovering something about yourself.

Main photo image curtesy of Taylor Harding