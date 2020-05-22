What to wear with white linen trousers this summer

What to wear with white linen trousers this summer. As the weather heats up, white trousers in light fabrics will keep you looking and feeling cool.

From boho flares to bootcut shapes, there is a pair of white trousers for everyone. So get rid of the notion that you can’t wear them because they make you ‘look fat’. Here’s how you can wear your white linen trousers this summer.

Nautical Style

Nothing says nautical more than white trousers and a blue top. Especially a striped one. It’s a cute and crisp look but make sure you don’t go ‘overboard’ (get it?).

The best way to wear something nautical is to keep things simple and use modern touches. Instead of a wide trouser leg, go for a skinny fit. The blue colour of your top will play up the nautical theme but in an understated way.

This is a casual look so keep your accessories the same way. Sandals in a tan colour are great for summer. However, white sneakers are also a good choice. But do not weigh down your look with a big, black handbag. Switch things up with something lighter and brighter.

Go Boho

Summer is the perfect time to wear something a little bohemian. And to choose a pair of white linen trousers. you can go full on boho by wearing a printed top or inject a little boho into your outfit with your accessories.

Choose an on-trend straw circle purse and a pair of fun embellished sandals. And make sure you finish your look with some aqua coloured earrings.

Tropical

One fail-safe outfits is to pair your white trousers with a summery, tropical print top. Choose a palm print in a chiffon material. However, be careful of the sleeves.

Anything too baggy and it will look unflattering. Instead, go for a top that has drawstring sleeves. This way, you can control how the sleeves look and feel on your body.

Like anything you wear, it is all in the details. With that being said, choose a pair of trousers with a scallop hemline. This will add a touch of whimsy to your look.

Pastels

For those times when you want to channel a romantic look, add a flowy pastel pink top to your white linen trousers. the look is soft, easy to put together and screams summer. While most styles of pants would work for this look, stick with flared trousers as it looks extra chic.