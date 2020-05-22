Kristen Bell to launch her own Happy Dance skincare range

American actress, Kristen Bell has announced she is set to launch her own range of skincare products later this year.

The 39-year actress has teamed up with Los Angeles based, Lord Jones who manufacture and distribute hemp-derived cannabidiol infused topicals and ingestibles. Kirsten who is the recognised voice of Princess Anna from the Frozen films will call her new CBD collection Happy Dance.

Talking about her new collaboration, Bell revealed that first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago. She admits that she was sceptical about their products at first but has been blown away by the quality, integrity, and consistency in all of the products.

Bell also said that when she met the founders of Lord Jones, Rob Rosenheck and Cindy Capobianco, they all coordinated with the same ambition to make an affordable CBD line that was available to a wide audience while maintaining Lord Jones’s trusted quality in their products.

What is CBD

CBD also known as Cannabidiol, is acknowledged for its healing properties. It contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits which can be beneficial in treating skin concerns like inflammation, dryness and free radical damage,

Kristen went on to explain that her Happy Dance collection is designed to help and promote self-care.”Self-care shouldn’t be an event. Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine.” she said.

CEO of Lord Jones, Rob Rosenheck, has his expressed his delight at teaming up with the Michigan born actress.

Rob said: “Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes. “Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream.”

Kirsten is expected to launch her Happy Dance skincare collection later this year.

