Underarm care tips you should be following. While you likely pay attention to the skin needs of your face, what about the rest of your body? particularly your underarms?

When was the last time you gave your arm pits some TLC? The skin around this forgotten area is super sensitive and taking care of it can be tricky. Read on to find out how to address three of the biggest concerns, hair removal, discolouration and odour.

Hair Removal

There are a few different routes you can take to get rid of unwanted body hair. Although it’s perfectly alright if you like your hair where it is. When done properly, shaving can eliminate stubble and prevent ingrown hairs or possible inflammation. Remember that hair under your arms grows in various directions, so you may need to shave in more than one downward motion.

Before you start shaving, exfoliate the area with a body scrub and use a conditioning shaving scream for smooth results. Exfoliation can also help to prevent body odour. For a close shave, be sure to use a fresh razor.

If shaving is not your thing, try waxing. The results can leave your hair-free for weeks with continued use. You can try it at home with a kit or seek the help of a professional. Another long-term option is laser. However, this can be pricey. Just be sure to do your research before going down this route.

Odour

Nobody likes to smell bad. If you are worried about body odour, there are steps you can take to counteract it. To start with, keep your clothes clean as well as your body. use an antiperspirant or deodorant.

There are several natural ones available if you are worried about harsh chemicals reacting with your skin. To avoid any irritation or rashes, wait at least 10 minutes after shaving before applying your deodorant.

Discolouration

Hyperpigmentation, excessive darkening or changes to the skin can come from numerous causes. Overexposure to UV rays can stimulate brown-coloured pigment. Hormonal changes and allergic reactions can also contribute.

Your underarm hair tends to be dark and coarse, giving the appearance of a shadow. This is because the stubble sits just underneath the skin of your arm pit. If this shadow bothers you, you can always wax the hair.