This year’s 2020 Met Gala has been cancelled

This year’s annual Met Gala has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The international fashion extravaganza which attracts most of the leading celebrities around the world has been sleeved for this year. Museum officials for the event confirmed yesterday that it will not proceed in 2020.

This decision to cancel the event will also see the abandonment of scheduled tours, concerts and talks at The Met for the rest of the year due to social distancing.

The good news is that all of these are expected to resume by the museum early in 2021 which will coincide with the belated celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary.

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

The Met Gala was established in 1948

In compliance with the state of New York’s COVID-19 action rules, the Metropolitan Museum of Art now plan to reopen in mid to late August 2020.

It is also expected that the opening hours for the museum will be reduced when it opens back up to the public When business finally resumes it is anticipated that The Met will debut their “Making the Met: 1870-2020.”

However, fans of the The Costume Institute will have to wait until 29th October to view the “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” which is a fashion exhibition supported by French fashion house, Louis Vuitton and Condé Nast.

The Met’s annual black-tie gala is a key fundraising event for The Met’s Costume Institute which attracted well-known celebrities from around the world. It is an opportunity for all the top fashion labels around the world to display their brands worn by major celebrities. Luxury fashion brands like Gucci, YSL, Louis Vuitton and Prada are ever present at the annual fundraiser.

