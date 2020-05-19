The Italian Wardrobe Boutique of Sligo fashion review

About

When it comes to high quality Ladies fashion in the West of Ireland, think The Italian Wardrobe. Founded back in 2008, The Italian Wardrobe is a leading women’s fashion store situated on Market Street, Sligo.

Owner Chiara Poli imports all her latest fashion styles from Italy which means customers can choose Italian designers at affordable prices.

The Italian Wardrobe ensures they only carry limited pieces of any item which may stop your outfit mirroring that of other guests at special events.

Chiara actually hand-picks all items in stock which consist of fine natural fibres, silk, linen and cotton materials. Their fashion ranges cater for women of most sizes ranging from 8-24.

Fashion Ranges

The Italian Wardrobe host modest collection of dresses for various occasions that cater for each season. These include fine ladies dresses, tops, jackets, trousers and jumpsuits. They also offers the latest in Italian accessory wear which includes a choice of bags, hats and jewellery.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Yes, The Italian Wardrobe operate a fresh and easy to use website where customers can not only shop “in store” but can purchase from the comfort of their own home at The Italian Wardrobe

Do they have Social Media channels?

As well as their on-line store, The Italian wardrobe have both Instagram and Facebook pages.

Opening Times

The Italian Wardrobe which is situated at Market Street in Sligo town opens between the hours of 10.30 to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Contact

As we all know, Irish fashion like all businesses is in recovery mode after the COVID-19 Pandemic. We can’t stress enough how important it is to support your own local Irish fashion retailer who are at the heart of every community.

They provide local jobs as well as contribute to the local economy so always please lend them your support.. If you love fashion and fancy something that is chic, stylish with a difference, then check out The Italian Wardrobe in Sligo. Create Italian designs at affordable prices.