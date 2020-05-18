Lady Gaga extends her beauty makeup range

American music artist Lady Gaga is set to extend her make up collection with her own beauty brand Haus Laboratories. The 34-year old entrepreneur is set to drop her new eyeshadow palette tomorrow (19.05.2020)

To coincide with the release her new album ‘Chromatica’ at the end this month, Gaga will add a new eyeshadow palette which is inspired from the ‘Stupid Love’ on the album.

Her “Stupid Love” Palette goes on sale tomorrow, just one week from her eagerly anticipated sixth studio ‘Chromatica’ which is set for release on Friday 29th May 2020.

Talking about her new “Stupid Love” palette, Lady Gaga said it is a reminder that love never fails and we all have the ability to free ourselves from fear. The New York native believes that all the colours in her new eyeshadow palette act as a reminder colours are important.

“What makes us all the same is that we are different, but there are endless ways to colour with love. Enjoy exploring your inner and outer beauty with this palette.”

Lady Gaga’s new “Stupid Love” Palette includes 18 eloquent shades featuring various shades of blue, pinks and brown tones. It’s composition includes a mixture of both matte and shimmery eyeshadows which are packaged that appeals to both professional and amateur makeup users.

In a media statement released by Haus Laboratories, their global artistry director, Sarah Tanno revealed that the matte colours are pressed a little harder so they don’t flake out on the face, while the shimmery ones are pressed a little looser.

All of formulas are velvety and pigmented that allows for it to be applied using your finger. Tanno said “I want to encourage people that it’s okay to wear colour, and it doesn’t mean you have to have a really bold eye with a neutral mouth; I want to push you to do the opposite. I don’t think it’s all about the rules, it’s more about breaking them.” Lady Gaga’s new Stupid Love palette can be purchased directly from www.hauslabs.com

