Summer skincare tips dermatologists swear by. Even if you are staying indoors and practising social distancing, it’s important to look after your skin. This means taking a look at your current skincare routine and making some changes.

Warmer weather can cause more oil production which can leads to breakouts. Here are just some tips to help you keep your skin clear and healthy all summer long.

Switch To A Lightweight Moisturiser

We often incorporate heavy moisturisers and products into our routines in the winter. However, warm temperatures causes our skin to produce more oil and sweat. This increase can clog pores which leads to breakouts. Therefore, oil-free moisturisers can be beneficial during summer.

Always Use A Toner

In additional to using a lightweight moisturiser, include a toner into your routine. Especially if you get oily in the summer months. There are formulas with hydroxy acids like salicylic acid that can keep oil production to a minimum.

Never Forget Sunscreen

Despite the fact that we are all indoors during this lockdown, applying your sunscreen is important. This is because harmful UV rays can penetrate through your windows. According to experts, you should be wearing SPF everyday. Try to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen SPF 30-50 everyday, but especially during the spring and summer months.

The benefits are numerous. They include prevention of skin cancer, protection against free radicals that can contribute to wrinkles and aging and the development of pigment problems.

Use A Lightweight Foundation

The last thing you want when battling humidity is feeling your skin being suffocated by heavy makeup. Not only that, but wearing heavy cosmetics can have negative side effects. Too much products can cause build up on your face. This can potentially lead to breakouts. Switching to lighter products will balance out extra oil production in warm months. This will leave your skin looking healthier.

Exfoliate In Moderation

Exfoliation can help to unclog pores and leave your skin feeling smooth. With that being said, it’s important that you do not go overboard. Going too far and you risk stripping your skin of natural oils. It’s best to exfoliate in the mornings, before moisturiser, sunscreen and makeup.

Keep Hydrated

Drinking enough water helps to maintain the moisture balance in your skin and can assist in detoxifying your body. if you cannot seem to avoid caffeine, be sure to triple the amount of water you drink throughout the day. This will ensure you avoid dehydration.