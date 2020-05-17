How to choose the best jeans for thicker thighs

How to choose the best jeans for thicker thighs. Women with bigger thighs often have a hard time finding the perfect pair of jeans. Many styles tend to emphasise the size of your upper leg and can make you self-conscious. Don’t give up, though. Your perfect jean is out there. You just need to know what to look out for.

Go For A Dark Wash

A dark wash jean is your super power if you have thick thighs. They are also versatile for both work and play, making them a budget friendly choice. Dark jeans have a slimming effect on your body. when buying dark jeans, go for a simple design.

Straight Leg

Look trendy with a pair of straight legged jeans. They are a more relaxed version of the beloved skinny jean and cut to skim over your thighs. This gives your legs a slim and longer look. Straight leg jeans are comfortable and flattering.

Boyfriend

If you have thick thighs, you know skinny jeans are not your friends. So, opt for boyfriend jeans instead. They are fashionable and great for casual wear. But they are roomy enough to skin your thighs without accentuating your problem areas.

Getting the right length is crucial. Go too short and you run the risk of entering mom-jeans territory. Which is not a bad thing if you’re a teen. However, if you have a womanly shape to you, it can be a bit of a disaster. You want to find a pair that fit your hips and fall in a straight line.

Also, avoid rolling up your jeans. It may be a popular look, but can make your legs look wider. Feel free to play around with colours. Just remember that dark colours tend to have a slimming effect.

Flared

Take it back to the 70s with flared jeans. They are a fashionable way to balance out a pear-shaped figure and create a contrast between thigh and lower leg. They are also a confident and stylish choice for weekends and nights out.

The standard flared jean has a slim fit on your hips and thighs and kicks out into a wide shape below your knee. The shape helps to draw attention downward and balance your figure. As a result, you look slimmer. However, it’s best to avoid colour fading on the legs. This will highlight wider thighs, which defeats the purpose of wearing flared jeans.

Bootcut

Bootcut jeans are a subtle version of the flare jean. They are a great option if you don’t think the 70s-inspired look goes with your style but still want to balance out your thighs. They are also incredibly versatile and match many different looks and shoes. If you do opt for a bootcut jean, go all the way with floor skimming length so you elongate your legs.