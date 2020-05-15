Billie Eilish collaborates with Uniqlo for T-shirt collection

American music singer, Billie Eilish and along with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami have partnered to produce a limited-edition T-shirt for Uniqlo.

The Uniqlo collection will illustrate artistic perspectives of both artists through graphics linking their exclusive styles for the Japanese fashion retailer.

Billie has already enjoyed success with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” going double platinum. Her debut album climbed to the top spot of the Billboard 200 in America along with hitting Number One in 17 countries around the world.

The 18-year old singer songwriter has achieved the highest-selling debut album of 2019 which is the largest selling debut album in north America in the past 10 years.

The 5 times Grammy Awards has already won 2 American Music Awards along with acknowledged with 2 Guinness World Records.

Billie’s new collection follows in the footsteps of her releasing her own style of non-medical, washable clothing face masks in aid of charity.

The music star teamed up with fellow musicians like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to produce masks as part of Bravado’s efforts to raise money for different charity partners in the music industry.

Billie Eilish’s face mask depicts artwork of a green blohsh to the front. This fundraising initiative by Bravado titled: We’ve Got You Covered’ raises funds to support Universal Music Group employees, people in the music industry as well as key community service providers affected by Covid-19.

Included in the Bravado and Universal Music initiative, they have issued free non-medical face masks to over fifty thousand people. This employees, aid workers and homeless shelters across the States.

In a media statement released by Uniqlo, they have confirmed that confirmed that Billie Eilish’s new limited edition T-shirt collection will go on sale next week.

