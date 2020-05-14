Liam Payne to perform virtual concert for Hugo Boss

Liam Payne to perform virtual concert for Hugo Boss

One Direction band member, Liam Payne is set to perform a virtual concert as part of Hugo Boss pre-fall launch. The 26-year old singer will join fellow British musician, Rita Ora as part of a live the German fashion house’s pre-fall promotion. Both music artists will see their performances streamed live on both Instagram and YouTube.

The 1D singer is expected to perform a special three-song acoustic set this coming Sunday with special guest Rita Ora. This is part of the follow up launch of his second fashion collection titled “Hugo x Liam Payne capsule.”

Items from Liam’s Hugo Boss pre-fall collection which was released yesterday (13.05.2020) is available to Hugo Boss e-commerce site.

This weekend concert will air at 9am (Eastern Standard Time) and fans can see this on both of Hugo Boss Instagram and YouTube channels. It is also feature Rita Ora performing separately on a split screen.

This is Liam’s second capsule that he himself has designed for the German fashion label. Payne was named HB’s ambassador for the younger-skewed Hugo line in May of last year which was debuted at the Berlin Fashion Week in July 2019.

Liam’s new 14 piece fashion collection for Hugo Boss has a real sports theme to it. The capsule includes sneakers, t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits and eve socks.

According to Payne, this new collection is inspired from his journey from being a pop teen idol to becoming a successful sole artist. The new capsule also includes a new Hugo logo designed especially for this collection.

Hugo93.LP makes references to the year that Liam was born. The new logo is included individual piece of the collection and includes a “go fast” chevron tattooed on Payne’s right arm.

Chatting about his new fashion line, Payne said that he has learned so much about his own style over the past two years and is grateful to continue to design clothes that he loves to wear.

Imagery for his new collection were shot by British photographer Tom Craig on an abandoned rooftop in London. Fans of the former One Direction star can purchase pieces from his new collection here at hugoboss.com.

Liam Payne to perform virtual concert for Hugo Boss