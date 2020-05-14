Different style dresses you need to own this summer

What is one of the best things about summer? The fashion of course! And nothing screams summer like dresses. Whether you want a sundress for the beach, or a pretty outfit you can wear for all occasions, here are the ones you need to have in your wardrobe.

Animal Print

Just the thing to make you look fierce on those summer nights. Get yourself a flowing animal print dress in leopard, tiger or zebra.

Little Black Dress

An iconic wardrobe staple. The little black dress. Everyone should have one in their wardrobe. And preferably in a lightweight fabric to wear on summer evenings.

You can choose any style, such as a cute one shoulder look that you can wear with a few accessories.

Lace

Is there anything prettier than a lace dress? For a contemporary look, choose one that has modern sheer details and a midi length. This way, it is wearable for dinners, nights out and special events. For the perfect summer dress, go for a pale yellow colour.

Fruit Print

Put a smile on your face with a fruit print dress. Choose a whimsical print like lemons. The style is fresh, modern and stylish for brunch, sightseeing or shopping.

Little White Dress

As much as you need to own a little black dress, it’s also a good idea to invest in a white one. It’s a summer wardrobe staple that you can wear on casual weekends.

Or you can style it up for a chic going out outfit. Choose one in a summer appropriate fabric, such as linen or cotton. This will ensure you stay cool in high temperature.

Tropical Print

Men have their Hawaiian shirts – women have tropical print dresses. Wear your solo to the beach or dress it up with a moto jacket and heels.

Polka Dot

A polka dot dress may be the most versatile thing to have in your wardrobe. Wear yours with a blazer for a smart casual twist or pair it with statement heels for effortless style.

Floral Maxi

A long, floral maxi dress is an essential item to have in your summer wardrobe. It will take you everywhere from city strolls to poolside drinks.

Even to wedding receptions. Although, with everyone currently under lockdown, it may be something to keep for next summer. A pattern of brightly coloured flowers on a white background is the most versatile.

Floral Mini

Be the queen of one and done dressing this summer with a cute floral mini dress. Opt for a cheery print in your favourite colour and pair it with sandals. Or go for nude heels if you want to elongate your legs.

Shirt Dress

This type of dress is perfect for those casual summer days. Wear a menswear-inspired shirt dress when you want to look and feel cool. Wear this boyish style with tie-sleeve details to the beach, with flat sandals or sneakers.