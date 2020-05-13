How tweezing hair can affect your skin

How tweezing hair can affect your skin. Threading, waxing, laser to dermaplaning. There are many different methods to dealing with unwanted facial hair. However, tweezing seems to be the least daunting of all. And the most accessible.

You can grab a pair of tweezers at any time and anywhere and pluck away. But you may be surprised to know that, if done incorrectly, tweezing can negatively impact your skin. Keep reading to find out how.

When To Tweeze Your Hair

Tweezing is a great option for when you find an unwanted hair you want to get rid of. These could be anywhere on small areas of your face, like your chin, upper lip or eyebrows.

Even though it may not be permanent, it’s quick and easy. And it offers a precise removal process where you are individually taking out the hair, strand by strand. It helps to keep your brows groomed and upper lip clear without having to deal with shaving cream or hot wax.

How To Do It Properly

The good news? There are no extreme side effects to tweezing your hair. However, if you don’t do it properly, not only can it be painful, your skin can suffer trauma.

This can lead to hyperpigmentation and scarring. Tweezing hair too short can lead to ingrown hairs or folliculitis. This is a mild infection on your hair follicle.

Also, it’s important to make sure you let your hair grown before you go in with some tweezers. Plucking hair that’s too short can lead you to damage your skin trying to grip the hair.

Not to mention, if you don’t clean your tweezers before each use, this can lead to breakouts and irritation. For the best results, remember to be gentle when you’re plucking at those unwanted hairs. Clean your tools after each use and store them in a dry place.