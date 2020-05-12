Kim Kardashian West goes topless for KKW Beauty collection

American TV reality star, Kim Kardashian West has posed topless to promote her new KKW beauty range. The 39 year old business woman stripped off yesterday (11.05.2020) to promote products from her new beauty range.

In the racy photos, Kim is snapped holding a white floral leis which just about covers her chest. Also in the snap includes a green Parakeet which is perched on her shoulder which according to Kim adds a tropical vibe the photo.

Taking to social media, she shared her photo with her 169 million Instagram followers with the caption: “I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, Classic Shimmer Blush Palette and Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer in Rose Gold. Shop my look now at KKWBEAUTY.COM.” (SIC)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star last week unveiled photos of herself on Instagram sat on a darken sandy beach wearing a bronzed coloured all in one body suit with a fishnet hair do. In the portraits,

Later she posted an behind-the-scenes video on her Twitter page of how her personal hairstylist Chris Appleton accomplished her look which achieved over 500,000 likes.

Kim look gorgeous as she nailed her signature glossy nude lip which she paired with a sexy smokey eye and a dramatically highlighted brow bone.

Kim’s face was chiselled using varying degrees of contour powder and neutral toned blush. The mother of 4 children, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, Saint West married American music artist Kayne West back in May 2014.

The self- made millionaire who founded KKW Beauty back in 2017, is estimated to be worth a staggering €375 million euro. Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner formed her own beauty company Kylie Cosmetics back in 2016. She is estimated to be youngest self-made billionaire in the world today.

